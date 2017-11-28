Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Marry At Windsor Castle In May: Will It Be Televised?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed more wedding details! The May ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle — but will it be televised? Get the details.

Royal wedding planning has already begun! Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, will say “I do” in May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle! The Kensington Palace’s announcement also stated that the Royal Family will pay for the wedding, which would include the service, music, flowers, and reception. The engaged couple will be “leading the planning process for all aspects of the wedding” in an effort to make sure the wedding “reflects who they are as a couple,” Jason Knauf, a spokesman for the prince, told BBC. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom,” he added. The location of the ceremony has already reflected how Harry and Meghan plan to personalize their wedding. Jason described Windsor Castle as a “very special place” for the pair, who have spent time there together since their relationship began in Summer 2016. See a picture of the wedding venue below!

But will we all be able to witness the wedding on TV? The couple have apparently been working through ideas on how members of the public could “feel part of the celebrations,” Jason said. Hopefully that means a televised wedding is likely! While we don’t currently know the exact date that the nuptials will take place, there will likely be a ton of new details released to keep us on our toes until May. For instance, Meghan will be baptized into the Church of England and confirmed before the wedding! Harry’s spokesperson also revealed that she will be taking steps to become a British citizen over the next few years.

We can’t wait until these two tie the knot in May! Based on what we already know, it seems that the ceremony will be incredibly special and unique to the couple. Even the proposal was reflective of their relationship! Harry got down on one knee on a “standard” night for them at their home at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace while they were cooking a roasted chicken. We’re so excited to see how they continue to make their engagement and wedding their own!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the upcoming royal wedding?