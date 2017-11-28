Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton & 9 More Ordinary Women Who Became Real-Life Royalty

Meghan Markle has a true Cinderella story, going from a working actress to the future wife of Prince Harry. But she isn’t the only ordinary woman who turned into royalty through love. See all the ladies who found their real-life princes and kings here!

Meghan Markle, 36, may be the latest lady to announce she’s about to become royalty but she’s not the only one! Throughout the years, there’s been many women who went from normal ordinary citizens to part of a royal family after falling in love with real-life princes and kings. Let’s take a look at our favorites here!

Meghan met Prince Harry, who is fifth in line for the throne, through a mutual friend and they started dating in June 2016. Before Meghan, it was all about her soon-to-be-husband's brother Prince William, Duke of Cambridge's love Kate Middleton! The now Duchess of Cambridge met her Prince, who is second in line for the throne, in 2001 while they were students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and started dating in 2003. They broke up for a while before reconciling and becoming engaged in 2010. They eventually married in 2011. Kate grew up with no royal ties near Newbury, Berkshire, England. Prince William and Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana of Wales, was not official royalty until she married Prince Charles as Diana Spencer in 1981 when she was just 20-years-old.

Academy Award-winning American actress Grace Kelly became royalty when she married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956. American socialite Lee Radziwill‘s second husband was Polish prince Stanisław Albrecht Radziwiłł. She became royalty when they married in 1959 but the couple divorced in 1974. Another American actress to marry a prince was Rita Hayworth, who married third husband, Prince Aly Khan, who was the son of Sultan Mahommed Shah, Aga Khan III, the leader of the Nizārī Ismā’īlī Muslims, in 1949. They divorced in 1953. Another American to became a princess is model Kendra Spears, who is married to Prince Rahim Aga Khan, the son of the 49th Nizari Ismaili Imam, Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV.

Hope Cooke is an American woman who was the wife of King Palden Thondup Namgyal from 1963 until 1980. South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock is another lady who became a princess when she married Albert II Prince of Monaco in 2011 and Silvia Sommerlath from West Germany took on the life of a queen after marrying King Carl XVI Gustaf in 1976. Sofia Hellqvist from Sweden became the Duchess of Värmland when she married Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland in 2015 while former event planner Tatiana Blatnik, who was born in Venezuela, married Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark and became Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark. All these women prove that royalty dreams do come true!

