Naya Rivera 911 Call: Frantic Ryan Dorsey Begs For Help — ‘My Wife’s Out Of Control’

Ryan Dorsey sounded afraid and out of breath when he called 911 to allege that his wife, Naya Rivera, was getting ‘physical.’ Listen to audio of the frantic call here.

Naya Rivera was arrested for domestic battery on Nov. 25, and now, her husband, Ryan Dorsey’s, 911 call from after she allegedly got physical has been released. In the audio we can hear, obtained by TMZ, Ryan tells the operator, “My wife’s out of control,” and adds, “She’s getting physical.” He confirms that there were no weapons present that that his dad was also there, but says Naya never got physical with his father. When the operator makes contact with police, he tells the officer that Ryan claimed his wife had been drinking, as well. At that point, the call with Ryan drops, but the police were sent out to the pair’s home in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

As previously reported, Naya was arrested on misdemeanor battery charges on Nov. 25. A video from the evening showed her with tears in her eyes as she was arraigned in front of a judge, who asked, “You have been charged with a misdemeanor domestic battery. Do you know what you have been charged with?” In response, the Glee star said, “Yes, your honor.” Ryan reportedly claimed that Naya “struck him in the head and bottom lip when they were on a walk with their child.” It’s unclear where the couple’s son was when Ryan called 911, as he only mentions his father as being present during the call.

After just over two years of marriage, Naya filed for divorce from Ryan in Nov. 2016. However, in Oct. 2017, she decided to call off the divorce. It is unclear where their relationship stands after this new incident.

