NC Toddler, 3, Disappears In Middle Of The Night Without A Trace & Cops Are Stumped

Police are desperately searching for a little girl who shockingly vanished from bed after getting tucked in. With no clues as to where the girl went, her mom believes she was abducted.

Kristy Woods last saw her three-year-old daughter, Mariah Woods, on the evening of Nov. 26 after tucking her in for the night in their North Carolina home. It was approximately 11 pm when she put her little girl to bed. Just an hour later, Kristy’s live-in boyfriend allegedly saw Mariah leave her room — he told her to go back to bed. When the couple went in to check on her the next morning, she was gone. Seemingly vanishing into thin air, Kristy said she believes her daughter was snatched from her bed and abducted.

A statewide Amber Alert has since been issued for the girl — it went out on Nov. 27, just hours after Kristy noticed her daughter was missing. So far though, police have found zero clues as to why Mariah disappeared and where she may have gone. “Please, bring her back … She’s my baby, she’s my everything,” Kristy, who’s a mother-of-three, tearfully told reporters. ‘Just to be able to touch her and hold her and not let her go again. I’d give anything.” Kristy also revealed that her daughter typically wears orthopedic braces on both of her legs, and she has trouble walking without them.

Calling Mariah her “angel,” the distressed mom explained that she got pregnant with her youngest child after getting her tubes tied. “This is my world, this is my angel,” Kristy pleaded. “She was sent to me for a reason. This is my everything besides my boys, the love that I have for this girl. The bond that I have ..is my life. Please, just don’t take that.”

Desperate search for missing toddler; three-year-old disappeared from bed in the middle of the night: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/GLN1fYKkjb — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 28, 2017

Police have already searched the woods surrounding the couple’s home in a mobile home park. They said there was no sign of a forced entry, but the back door of the home was left unlocked overnight. The inside of the family’s car and home was also searched for evidence. Apparently, a few items of interest were discovered in the woods behind the home, but officials are unsure if they’re connected to the girl’s disappearance yet. The FBI has also been called in on the case.

Mariah is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She’s about two-feet-nine and weighs 30 pounds. Sheriff Hans Miller said his officers are “working everything that can be worked to find this little girl.” “We don’t know what happened. It’s entirely premature to try to determine what happened,” he said. For anyone who may have information on Mariah’s disappearance, please call the Onslow County Sheriff at 910-455-3113 or 911 locally.

Our thoughts are with the entire Woods family during this extremely difficult time. HollywoodLifers, please leave your positive thoughts below.