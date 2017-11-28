Miley Cyrus Channels Shania Twain In Skin Tight Leopard Print Jumpsuit On ‘The Voice’ — Pic 

Miley Cyrus was the living embodiment of Shania Twain in a new Instagram pic she posted just before ‘The Voice’ aired. Check out her skin tight leopard print outfit here!

Full disclosure: No leopards were harmed in the making of this Instagram post. Ahead of The Voice on Nov. 28, Miley Cyrus, 25, took to Instagram to show off her sexy look inspired by Shania Twain, 52. Along with the picture, which features Miley wearing a skin tight leopard print jumpsuit (a la Shania’s That Don’t Impress Me Much music video) and sporting Shania’s trademark curls, Miley posted the following caption: “Get ready for the #TeamMiley performance tonight on @nbcthevoice ! #ManIFeelLikeAWoman.” The full-on commitment to Shania’s appearance has got to convince anyone to join Team Miley. See the full Instagram picture below!

We reported earlier how another one of Miley’s outfits she wore for The Voice went viral… but only because people on Twitter thought it looked like a trash bag, a night stand and a set of curtains to name a few of the Internet’s top roasts of her dress. Well, it looks like she’s taken out the trash and replaced her outfit with leopard print and enormous hoop earrings. Seriously, we don’t where the leopard ends and Miley begins.

Miley previously caused a social media stir when fans thought a picture of her holding her belly meant she was pregnant. Unfortunately for all of us expecting her and Liam Hemsworth, 27, to start popping out genetically perfect babies as soon as possible, her belly-holding pose turned out to just be the end result of a full meal. While you check out Miley’s new leopard look, check out these pics of celebs, including Miley, celebrating Thanksgiving.

