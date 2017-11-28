Melania Trump Gets Dragged On Twitter For ‘Creepy’ & ‘Evil’ White House Xmas Decorations

Melania Trump’s first White House Christmas decorating choices are getting slammed hard on Twitter. We’ve got the hilarious memes calling it ‘creepy.’

Make Christmas great again! Or not. First Lady Melania Trump, 47 oversaw all of the 2017 White House Christmas decorations and even though she claimed to want to make the place feel warm and welcoming, the opposite came true. Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s Director of Communications shared a photo on her Twitter account on Nov. 26 showing one of the halls decked out in pots of tall white leafless branches and backlit to face upwards, making creepy huge shadows in the otherwise darkened corridor. “The holidays are upon us!! Right now: flotus is seeing to every last detail here at the White House,” she cheerfully captioned it. Twitter users went nuts over the pic of the scary decor that seemed more like something out of a horror movie than the warmth of the holiday season. “Are Christmas decorations supposed to give you creeping anxiety and a feeling of lingering dread?” one user asked her.

Other users took the gloomy decorations as a sign that the first lady understands the sullen mood of the country under her husband Donald Trump‘s divisive leadership. “Glad she’s understood the aesthetic of the long national nightmare we’re in,” one user hilariously quipped while another responded, “Well. That’s quite an interesting way to go. Normally Christmas décor is meant to give you feelings of good cheer, singing by the fireplace to Bing Crosby. But I see FLOTUS is obviously thinking of Armageddon and the four horses of the apocalypse. I can see why she thinks that.” See more pics of the White House Christmas decorations, here.

There were plenty of comparisons made of the creepy holiday hallway to movies, with many calling out Tim Burton‘s The Nightmare Before Christmas and even The Blair Witch Project with the barren dark tree branches where normally festive wreathes and lights should be. One user even thought of a scary fairy tale scene, commenting that “The image of the hallway, especially the shadow on ceiling, made me think of the Forest of Thorns & the evil queen from Sleeping Beauty.“

Some of the memes created to mock the gloomy decor are incredible, with folks Photoshopping in the evil twin girls from The Shining, Beetlejuice, and other fictional characters who would feel at home in such a scary place. Here’s a sample of some of the hilarious posts:

Tbh I don't think the White House Christmas decor looks creepy at all, I think they did a very good job making it not creepy, I– wait, what's that at the end of the OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/XelleRRAZu — Avishai ✡ Weinberger (@avishaiw) November 27, 2017

“WELCOME TO THE HELLFIRE CLUB, X-MEN. PREPARE TO DIE.” pic.twitter.com/m4hZmui772 — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) November 28, 2017

Why do the White House Christmas decorations look like the stick labyrinth at the end of Season 1 of True Detective pic.twitter.com/jl0mHJjgRb — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) November 27, 2017

This year’s theme: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” pic.twitter.com/Z4SNreHBwO — joel tyler (@joeltyler_) November 27, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Melania’s taste in Christmas decorations? Was this hallway too artsy and barren to celebrate holiday joy?