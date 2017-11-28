Lil Peep’s Death Being Investigated By Police After Suspicious Group Chat Messages Surface

Lil Peep’s tragic death is still under investigation as new text messages have become of interest to authorities. Read excerpts of the group chat right here!

Lil Peep, 21, may have passed away on Nov. 15, but police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, and one group of text messages is something they’re particularly focusing on. Within a text message chain that Tucson PD is investigating, authorities are looking at texts sent by someone named Mariah Bons, who allegedly saw the deceased rapper on his tour bus right before he died, according to TMZ. In one text Mariah sent, she allegedly wrote, “He passed the f*** out my brother called and I tried to get him to say hi to my brother but he wouldn’t wake up…” In addition, Mariah allegedly sent the following text message: “GBC [Lil Peep] high af because of me and my friend lol.” Check out the very last Instagram Lil Peep posted on the day he died.

We reported earlier how cops have feared that Lil Peep may have been given a drug laced with the extremely powerful opioid fentanyl. According to reports, his body was found allegedly surrounded by drug paraphernalia, Xanax, loose marijuana and an unknown tan powder. After completing his autopsy, the Pima County Medical Examiner indicated he most likely died of an apparent drug overdose. However, the full toxicology results will only be available in 6-8 weeks.

Time will tell what exactly killed the precocious rapper who showed such enormous promise before passing away. Check out these celebrities who tragically died too young.

Look at my beautiful fans awwwww A post shared by @lilpeep on Nov 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

HollywoodLifers, when do you think authorities will be able to pinpoint exactly what killed Lil Peep? Let us your thoughts in the comment section below.