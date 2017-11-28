Khloe Kardashian Is Thrilled Over Tristan Thompson’s Possible Trade To Los Angeles Clippers
Tristan Thompson might be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers and Khloe Kardashian is ‘totally excited’ about it! If the switch happens, she’d be much closer to her family.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson might be going through a major life change soon! No, we’re not talking about their rumored pregnancy — this is about the 26-year-old basketball player possibly being traded to a team in Los Angeles. Rumor has it that Tristan, who currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, might be swapped with Los Angeles Clippers player DeAndre Jordan. If this were to happen, Khloe would be spending more time in her hometown, which we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned is what she’s hoping for.
“Khloe is freaking out and totally excited about the possibility of Tristan being traded to an NBA team in Los Angeles,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It would be the best scenario for her to be able to be back in LA close to her family on a more full time basis. While Khloe loves spending time in Cleveland, there is no place like home.” See pictures of Tristan and Khloe here!
