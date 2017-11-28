Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She’s A ‘Huge A**hole’ In Public — Why She’s ‘Incredibly Rude’

Jennifer Lawrence got real with Adam Sandler about how she deals with fans in public, and she did not hold back. Watch the candid interview here!

First Jennifer Lawrence, 27, interviews Kim Kardashian, 37, and now Adam Sandler, 51, interviews Jennifer Lawrence (and vice versa)? It looks like we can have it all. As part of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Jennifer and Adam grilled each other on their respective fan encounters that were not so desirable and while Adam said he likes to engage with fans, J-Law made an astonishing confession. “Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a**hole,” Jennifer admitted. “That’s my only way of defending myself.” She even said that she has a zero-selfie policy. Check out the clip of J-Law below that will definitely make you rethink asking for her picture if you ever encounter her in public.

Jennifer went on to say that because her friend Amy Schumer, 36, is a comedian and seems approachable, she has it far worse when it comes to fan encounters. “I take my dog to the park all the time, to Central Park,” Jennifer added. “As soon as I meet her in the park, we’re f**ked.” We reported earlier how in Jennifer’s interview with Kim on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the mother! star name-dropped Taylor Swift, 27, which led to some awkwardness… but nothing will probably equal the awkwardness if you approached Jen and Amy together.

However, it seems that the awkwardness of her interview with Kim was short-lived — the reality TV star even admitted that she’d love Jennifer to portray her in a movie. Check out these sexy pics of celebs, including Jennifer, who were the best dressed at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Party.

