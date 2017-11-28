Blake Shelton & Jennifer Hudson Jam Out To His Hit ‘I’ll Name The Dogs’ On ‘The Voice’

The tables turned on the Nov. 28 episode of ‘The Voice,’ as Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson got out of their chairs to hit the stage together! And, yes, it was epic.

Look out, The Voice contestants — Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson are here to show you how it’s done! Amidst the Top 11 Results Show, coaches Blake and Jennifer took the stage to sing an unlikely duet of his newest hit, “I’ll Name The Dogs.” It’s not every day you get to see a country singer and a powerful soul singer team up for a performance like this, and it was just as amazing as you would expect! “I’ll Name The Dogs” was the first single off Blake’s recent album, Texoma Shore, which was released on Nov. 3. The song is about taking things to the next level in a relationship, and although Blake didn’t write it himself, we can’t help but assume he must be thinking about Gwen Stefani whenever he’s singing it!

Blake is currently in his 13th season coaching The Voice, with all three of his finalists, Chloe Kohanski, Red Marlow and Keisha Renee, still remaining in the competition. Chloe has emerged as a fan favorite, even landing at No. 1 on the iTunes charts this week, while Red came in at No. 3. Blake has won the show five times, the most out of any coach, and it’s certainly looking like he’s on track to do it once again. His last win was with Sundance Head during season 11.

Of course, the competition is still very strong this season, and anything can happen! Jennifer is in her rookie season, but she has a strong team herself, with Noah Mac, Davon Fleming and Shi’Ann Jones. Another artist will be eliminated at the end of the Nov. 28 episode, and a winner will finally be named during the Dec. 19 finale.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Blake’s performance!?