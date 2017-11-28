Gwen Stefani Debuts Surprise First Look At Starbucks Red Holiday Cup — See Pic

Since Gwen Stefani is the new Queen of Christmas, it’s only right that Starbucks has tapped her to unveil their 2017 red holiday cup. We’ve got the first pic, right here.

It’s always a big thrill when Starbucks unveils their annual red cup for the holidays. Some year’s designs have been met with cheerful reception while others have downright bombed. Their 2017 cup should please everybody and none other than 2017’s Christmas Queen Gwen Stefani, 48, is unveiling the new design. It features two hands drawn in black ink holding on to a large white heart where customers can write in the name of someone they love. In the singer’s case, she jotted down “Blake” in honor of her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41. What could be more romantic at the holidays than drinking out of the famous Starbucks red cup with the name of your honey on it?

The cup will officially be hitting Starbucks shops worldwide on Nov. 28, but Gwen got a jump on the occasion a day prior. She tweeted out “Surprise! So excited to give you the very first look at the new @ starbucks red holiday cup, out tomorrow Celebrate who fills your heart this holiday season @ BlakeShelton # youmakeitfeellikechristmas # givegood # starbucksambassador,” along with a pic showing the cup where she wrote Blake’s name in the heart. The Voice judge looked stunning as always with her blonde hair up in a high ponytail while wearing a festive sheer black blouse covered with colorful stars. See pics of Starbucks drinks and other iconic cups, here.

Gwen is absolutely OWNING Christmas of 2017. She put out her first ever holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, performed “White Christmas” at the 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23, will be performing at the NBC Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting TV special, AND has her very own Christmas special that will air on the network in December. Now she’s the official ambassador of the Starbucks red holiday cup. Sorry Mariah Carey, Christmas may have been your’s for many years, but the holiday now belongs to Gwen.

