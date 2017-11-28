Grammys 2018: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez & More Artists Snubbed By The Awards

Okay, but where’s Taylor Swift’s Grammy nomination for the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video?! Yep, the 2018 list of noms is out, and fans are NOT happy that Taylor, Selena Gomez and more were snubbed.

The 2018 Grammy nominations were announced today, Nov. 28, and fans are furious that some of their favorite artists have been snubbed — including Taylor Swift, 27, Selena Gomez, 25, and Harry Styles, 23. Yeah, what gives?!

Okay, so Taylor did receive two noms for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with Zayn Malik, 24, from 50 Shades Darker, and the song she wrote for Little Big Town, “Better Man.” Reputation won’t qualify until the 2019 ceremony, so that’s not a big deal, but that’s not what fans are flipping over. Rather, her first two singles “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready for It,” plus the explosive music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” came out before the Grammys cutoff (Sept. 30.) It’s super unlikely that Taylor wouldn’t submit the video and songs for consideration, so it looks like the committee snubbed her!

Selena sadly didn’t get nominated for any Grammys either, and fans are heartbroken. While she didn’t come out with an album, Sel did have tons of success with “It Ain’t Me,” her collaboration with Kygo, and it’s definitely odd that it was passed over!

Don’t even get us started on the Harry Styles shut-out. The former One Directioner’s self-titled debut solo album is pure fire, and “Sign of the Times” practically screams Grammy bait. Where is the love??

Check out more fan reactions to the worst snubs below:

Selena sadly didn't get nominated for any Grammys 😞 we all know she deserved at least 1 nomination 💔

List of artists that weren't nominated for a #GRAMMYs • Demi Lovato

• Selena Gomez

• Shawn Mendes

• Miley Cyrus

• Katy Perry

• Taylor Swift

• Harry Styles

• Camila Cabello

• Dua Lipa

• Louis Tomlinson

• Fifth Harmony Retweet if your fav deserves better.

Demi Grammy snubs:

Best New Artist

Pop Solo: Skyscraper, GYHAB, Heart Attack

Pop Vocal Album: Here We Go Again, Unbroken

These Grammy snubs tho… pic.twitter.com/cUJBtnBwMK — Elizabeth Regina (@mselizabethr) November 28, 2017

