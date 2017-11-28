2018 Grammy Award Nominees Announced: JAY-Z, Justin Bieber & More
The nominations have been revealed! Find out which of your favorite artists are officially Grammy Award nominees for the 2018 show.
It’s official: we are just months away from the 2018 Grammy Awards. On Tuesday, November 28, the nominations were announced live by artist Andra Day on CBS This Morning. Of course not every single nomination category could be announced on the live broadcast, so Andrea stuck to the “general field” categories. These included the four most coveted awards: Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. How exciting!
The Grammy Awards will take place at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28, 2018. Please note that if you don’t see one of your favorite artists listed below, the eligibility period was from October 6, 2016 through September 30, 2017. Unfortunately, that means artists like Taylor Swift who released an album after the September 30 cutoff won’t be eligible for a 2018 Grammy nomination or award. It’s a bummer, but we must remember that there is always next year! Anyway, you probably want to see the nominees now, right? Check out the FULL list below!
Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Verti
Julia Michaels
SZA
Record of the Year:
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“The Story of OJ” — JAY-Z
“Humble” — Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Song of the Year:
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“4:44” — JAY-Z
“Issues” — Julia Michaels
“1-800-273-8255” — Logic
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
Album of the Year:
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
4:44 — JAY-Z
Damn — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” — Kesha
“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga
“What About Us” — Pink
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Something Just Like This” — Coldplay & The Chainsmokers
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Buble
Triplicate — Bob Dylan
In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey
Evolve — Imagine Dragons
Rainbow — Kesha
Joanne — Lady Gaga
Divide — Ed Sheeran
Best Dance Recording
“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo feat. Innov Gwawa
“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook
“Andromeda” — Gorillaz feat. DRAM
“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
“Line of Sight” — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair Clayton Knight & Harrison Mills
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Migration — Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk
Mura Masa — Mura Masa
A Moment Apart — Odesza
What Now — Sylvan Esso
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
What If — The Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit — Alex Han
Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Prototype — Jeff Lorver Fusion
Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez
Best Rock Performance
“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
“The Promise” — Chris Cornell
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“No Good” — Kaleo
“Go To War” — Nothing More
Best Metal Performance
“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie” — Body Count
“Forever” — Code Orange
“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastadon
“Clockworks” — Meshuggah
Best Rock Song
“Atlas, Rise!” — Metallica
“Blood In The Cut” — K.Flay
“Go To War” — Nothing More
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“The Stage” — Avenged Sevenfold
Best Rock Album
Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon
Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs
Best Alternative Music Album
Everything Now — Arcade Fire
Humanz — Gorillaz
American Dream — LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy — Father John Misty
Sleep Well Beast — The National
