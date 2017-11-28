Giving Tuesday 2017 — Shop These Brands That Give Back

Giving Tuesday is all about helping others, but this year, you can make a difference while crossing off some things on your shopping list, and save some $$ at the same time!

Here are some of the best Giving Tuesday 2017 offerings:

GILT, GILT CITY & SAKS OFF 5TH: Giving Tuesday — “2017 marks the launch of the HBC Foundation limited-edition Charity Bear, named Hudson, designed exclusively for Gilt. Through the HBC Foundation’s HEADFIRST program, 100 percent of net proceeds from the bear will be donated to Bring Change to Mind, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Glenn Close, dedicated to encouraging dialogue about mental health, and to raising awareness, understanding and empathy. The bear is $25.00 and is available on Gilt.com. *All holiday weekend long, Gilt.com is offering free shipping. This bear is also available at all Saks OFF 5TH locations in the US and at saksoff5th.com, for $25.00.”

NATURA BRASIL — “a social enterprise that works directly with community co-ops in the Amazon rainforest (creating local economies, educating these communities on best practices and business acumen) to sustainably source ingredients – to-date NaturaBrasil has saved 635,000 acres of rainforest and will be donating proceeds to the Rainforest Alliance for Giving Tuesday.”

L’OCCITANE and UNICEF are “working together this holiday season to improve the lives of thousands of children around the world with each purchase of a Shea Butter Collection Gift Set.”

AQUIS and non-profit organization Technovation have partnered up to give girls the skills they need to become the tech leaders of tomorrow! From Black Friday (11/24) to Giving Tuesday (11/28) AQUIS is donating 100% of sales to Technovation.

GOLDEN DOOR SKINCARE & FOOD — “100% of our net profits go to philanthropic causes, including helping to end child abuse and transform young lives.”

DAYMAKER –– This company helps to teach kids to give back instead of receiving presents on their birthday and holidays.

PHLUR CANDLES –– “$5 from the sale of each candle goes back to one of two charitable organizations – the Central Park Conservancy (for Claremont) and the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature – an offshoot of the UN – for both Annica and Howl).”

KIDBOX — “For every KIDBOX purchased, a new clothing item is donated to a child in need through Delivering Good. So far, they have donated $1.6 million since the company’s inception last summer. Also, this year for Giving Tuesday , KIDBOX will double the number of new clothing items donated to children in need for every KIDBOX ordered on that day and kept thereafter.”

BELVEDERE VODKA — Get their gorgeous, limited edition (RED) bottle for only $29 and drink (responsibly) for a good cause!

IPSY’S Giving Tuesday Collection — The collection will include 13 unique products for only $28 — all profits will go to Ditch The Label, which works to end bullying.

KATVONDBEAUTY.COM — GIFT WITH PURCHASE: Buy any Farm Sanctuary Everlasting Liquid Lipstick (“Bruno,” “Thumbelina,” “Hilda,” and/or “Julia”), and you’ll receive a FREE Kat Von D Beauty tote bag! Use code “GIVINGTUES” at check-out.

BOMBAS SOCKS — For every pair of socks purchased, the company donates a pair to the homeless. On Giving Tuesday, save an extra 20% off site-wide.

MEUNDIES — Buy one, get one 20% off.

RENT THE RUNWAY — RTR has partnered with the Global Fund for Women to help mobilize funds for women’s and girls’ rights around the world. “For every order placed, Rent the Runway will donate $5 to Global Fund for Women — up to $10,000 — which will go directly to supporting women-led grassroots groups around the world. Additionally, Rent the Runway is offering $40 off all orders of $100 or more with the promo code GIVE2015.”

FABLETICS — 11/28: Giving Tuesday; 10% of net proceeds to Girl Up

HollywoodLifers, are you going to shop on Giving Tuesday 2017?