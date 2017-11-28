Florida HS Girl, 17, Goes Missing Amid Fears She Ran Away With Soccer Coach, 27

A 17-year-old Florida high school student has gone missing, and it’s feared she’s run off with her school’s soccer coach. Read all the scary details here!

Well, this is downright disturbing. A Florida girl Caitlyn Frisina, 17, went missing on Nov. 25 after wiping the data from her cell phone and leaving that night, according to her parents. The next day, Caitlyn took out $200 from an ATM in St. Mary’s, Georgia. Authorities believe that Caitlyn may have run off with the boys soccer team’s head coach at Fort White High School, Rian Rodriguez, 27, who is also associated with the team Caitlyn plays on, according to FOX 30. Meanwhile, Caitlyn’s mom Scarlett Parnell Frisina has taken to Facebook to urge Caitlyn to let her family know she’s safe. She wrote, “We can work out any issues. We’re here with open arms for your safety! Please let us know that you’re ok.”

Rian, who has since been suspended at Fort White High School pending this investigation, is believed to be driving a red Mercury Sable, and if you have any information about Caitlyn or Rian’s whereabouts, please call Detective Marszalek at 386-719-2005. We reported earlier about everything you need to know about Chloe Ayling, 20, a model who was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and stuffed into a suitcase. Just as Chloe was freed six days after initially being held captive, we hope that Caitlyn is also found safe and sound soon.

