John Carroll Lynch Has A Brilliant Idea For Eastman & Negan On ‘The Walking Dead’

Could we see Eastman again on ‘The Walking Dead’? Find out what John Carroll Lynch told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in our new interview!

John Carroll Lynch, 54, is ready to return to The Walking Dead, if they’ll have him. The best part? He even has a really incredible suggestion for how and why Eastman could return, in a flashback of course, alongside the one and only Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). We caught up with the actor at the 2017 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday, November 27, where he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it’s entirely possible we haven’t seen the last of Eastman. OMG!

“There’s always a chance,” John told HollywoodLife after we asked if we would ever see Eastman again, especially now that Morgan (Lennie James) is going back in time to Fear The Walking Dead. “I actually would love to have an episode where the character has Negan on the couch. Like, who was Negan before he was Negan? Maybe his problems were literally just about hangnails.” Um, this is a brilliant idea — and would be extremely interesting to see! It’s hard to imagine what Negan could have been like in his days before being, well, the Negan we know and hate/love now.

As a longtime Walking Dead fan, I have to say it’s honestly surprising we haven’t seen Eastman again during season eight. Yes, of course he’s dead now, but with everything that Morgan is going through it seems like now would be the perfect time for him to start seeing flashbacks and/or hallucinations of the man that brought him back from the ledge.

