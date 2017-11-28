Cyntoia Brown’s Lawyer Thanks Celebs For Seeking ‘Justice’ & Vows To Keep Fighting

Cyntoia Brown’s lawyer is grateful for celebs like Kim Kardashian who support her client, saying that she and Cyntoia are hoping their efforts will get her released from prison. See his message here.

“Cyntoia [Brown] is shocked and surprised that so many celebrities have all of a sudden decided that they needed to speak out on this and she is very appreciative of their interest and their concern and their support,” her attorney, Charles Bone, said in a statement to NBC News. “This is meaningful not to Cyntoia, but to the cause of sex trafficking and sex slavery and juvenile justice. We hope that one of these avenues or maybe all of them could happen in a way that would result in some success here. We’re not giving up.”

Cyntoia, 28, reiterated what her attorney said in a statement to Fox 17 in Nashville. “Just to see all the people and all the different organizations who believe in me and who want to stand up for me, it’s humbling and mind blowing,” she said. Cyntoia’s story started making the rounds on social media after people posted a still and message from the PBS documentary about her case, Me Facing Life: The Cyntoia Brown Story. Cyntoia was sentenced to life in prison when she was just a teenager for the first-degree murder of Johnny Mitchell Allen, 43. Cyntoia was the victim of sex trafficking, and Johnny had bought her for sex from an abusive boyfriend forcing her into prostitution.

Cyntoia maintains that she thought Johnny was reaching for a gun while they were in bed together, and pulled a gun from her purse to shoot him in self defense. But prosecutors didn’t buy the story, arguing that it was a murder and robbery, since she was picked up with his wallet and gun. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, 37, and Rihanna, 28 (the first celeb toshare the documentary image on social media) are fighting tooth and nail to get Cyntoia released, or at least a new trial for a softer sentence. She’s not up for parole for another 51 years at this point. Her entire life could be spent in prison.

Kim is especially being praised because she vowed to get her attorneys involved in the case. She wants Cyntoia to have the best legal team possible, and she has the resources to make that happen. Hopefully, her support will get Cyntoia, an underage victim of sexual abuse, the justice she deserves.

