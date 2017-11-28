Chloe Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Hold Hands At Footwear News Achievement Awards

Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham were discreetly holding hands under a table at the Footwear News Achievement Awards. See the EXCLUSIVE pic!

Chloe Grace Moretz, 20, and Brooklyn Beckham, 18, have been an on-again, off-again couple for a while but at the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 28, they proved they were definitely on by adorably holding hands under their table! HollywoodLife.com obtained EXCLUSIVE photos of the sweet duo at the event and our hearts are melting! The cute pair looked comfortable together as they watched the ceremony from their seats. The award show honors the fashion of people in the spotlight and Chloe and Brooklyn couldn’t have looked better during their appearance! See photos of Chloe and Brooklyn’s cutest moments together here!

The gorgeous young stars recently showed off in matching denim jackets at the Xbox One x VIP Event on Nov. 6 in New York City. Chloe took to Instagram to proudly display the cozy pic with her boyfriend and it made everyone swoon. Their reunion has been making headlines for the past month and there’s no doubt that they have a real connection despite the negative speculation surrounding their breakup in the past.

Before Chloe and Brooklyn were seen together again, Brooklyn was hanging out with singer Madison Beer, 18, back in July but after drama surrounded their relationship, it didn’t seem to last too long. Chloe and Brooklyn, however, have known each other since 2014 when they met at Paris Fashion Week. They were seen together quite a bit but didn’t confirm any official relationship until over a year later in 2016. After a breakup in Sept. 2016, they once again seemed to rekindle their romance a year later this past Sept. and the rest is history!

