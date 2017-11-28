Blake Shelton Reveals His Secret Holiday Cocktail Recipe & Tips For A ‘Blake-Style Party’

The holidays are almost here! And, what better way to prepare for your festive parties than getting Blake Shelton’s secret tips and tricks! Watch him whip up a cold one!

Tis the season! The holidays are our favorite time of the year, and the same goes for country star and The Voice coach, Blake Shelton! And, when it comes to throwing the best holiday party, with the best cocktails, Blake is your go-to guy. In the above video — obtained EXCLUSIVELY by HollywoodLife.com — the country crooner gets us in the holiday spirit and quenches our taste buds with a little help from Smithworks Vodka!

Blake adds a bit of a twist to his favorite drink, which you can get the full recipe below. He also reveals his three tips on how to turn your festive gathering into a Blake-style party — 1. Know your holiday crew’s taste buds. And, for Blake, it’s always diet lemon lime soda in his drink. 2. Always add a touch of personality to everything you do; For Blake, it’s apparently candy canes… And, lastly, 3. — Always raise a glass to your friends and family! Now, check out Blake’s holiday cocktail recipe, watch him whip up a tasty beverage, and try creating your own with Smithworks Vodka [if you’re 21+]!

BLAKE’S COCKTAIL PICK:

2 parts Smithworks Vodka

5 parts Diet Lemon-Lime Soda

Ice

Lime Wedge (or in Blake’s holiday video a candy cane)

Directions: Add ingredients to a cup of ice, add garnish and enjoy.

HollywoodLifers, this is great for adults 21-years and older!