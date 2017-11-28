Blake Griffin & Kendall Jenner: Why His Teammates Think The Kardashian Curse Could Be Real

First, the Clippers endure a 9-game losing streak; Then, Patrick Beverley undergoes season-altering knee surgery; Now, Blake? — Why the team thinks the ‘K-curse’ is real!

Although Blake Griffin, 28, and Kendall Jenner‘s, 22, relationship is going strong, the rest of his 2017-18 NBA season could be in trouble. During last night’s win [120-115] over the Lakers, Griffin suffered a left knee injury and had to exit in the fourth quarter. He became tangled underneath the Lakers basket when he fell to the floor after a brutal hit to his knee, which you can view below. With this being another unfortunate happening in the Clippers’ 2017-18 season, a source tells HollywoodLife.com that Griffin’s teammates are pretty worried the “Kardashian curse” could be working overtime.

“Blake’s injury during the Lakers game has a lot of people in the organization worried about what the MRI results will reveal,” the insider says. “The team is not doing well right now, and this latest injury has some of them convinced that the Kardashian Curse is actually a real thing.” However, there’s still hope. Griffin is scheduled to undergo testing today, Nov. 28. And, despite his visible pain on the court, he managed to get up and walk around. Hopefully his injury is nothing major.

No official word yet on the severity of Blake Griffin’s knee injury, but – um – the video does not look good. pic.twitter.com/sUTHGml3do — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 28, 2017

Griffin’s fall comes at a vulnerable time for the Clippers. Patrick Beverly, 29, was just ruled out indefinitely, after undergoing knee surgery on Nov, 22; Just before that, he missed five games. And, the Clippers have had the worst start to the season, having lost their ninth straight game on Nov. 20 to the Knicks. Luckily they ended the streak last night against the Lakers. Not to mention, the Clippers DeAndre Jordan, 29, has been at the center of trade rumors for Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson, 26. And, not that we’re firm believers in the “K-Curse,” but, as you may know, Thompson is dating Khloe Kardashian, 33, and he too is out with a calf injury.

Kendall and Blake were first romantically linked in the beginning of August 2017, when they were spotted together at Avenue Nightclub in LA. However, they kept their night out under wraps, as they fled the Hollywood hotspot solo. Since they were first spotted together, Kendall and Blake have been spending a lot of time together. The pair most recently spent her 22nd birthday together in LA, where Kendall had an intimate celebration with friends and family at the taco bar, Petite Taqueria.

Just before they began spending time together, Griffin was reportedly still involved with his longtime girlfriend, Brynn Cameon. She and Blake share two children together. As for Kendall? — Before Griffin, the supermodel was linked to rapper, ASAP Rocky, 29, and NBA star, Jordan Clarkson, 25.

