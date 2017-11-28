Here Is Everything You Can Expect From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

It’s the biggest fashion event of the year, and finally, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is airing on TV on Nov. 28 — here’s what to expect from the show when you tune in and watch!

It’s a given you can expect a TON of gorgeous models at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! The massive event was actually taped on November 20 in Shanghai, China. We’ve already covered the show from every angle you can imagine, so here is your recap of what to expect! Victoria’s Secret Angels like Adriana Lima, Elsa Holk, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, Lily Aldridge, and many more modeled gorgeous creations on the catwalk, and you can see those stunning photos in our GALLERY from the show right here! Read the best moments from the show, which you can see when you watch at 10pm EST on CBS on November 28, below.

First off, it’s Alessandra Ambrosio‘s last VS runway. After 17 years, she deserves a break! But she will definitely be missed. We loved seeing Bella Hadid in her second VS Fashion Show, but missed her sister Gigi Hadid, who had to pull out from the show at the last minute. The Fantasy Bra is always a HUGE moment. This year, the stunning $2 million creation is being worn by Lais Ribeiro. It features diamonds, yellow sapphires, and blue topaz and is set in 18 karat gold — wow! Other standout moments included Elsa Holk’s Swarovski crystal-covered wings — they weigh 14 pounds!

The live performances were another highlight. Singer Jane Zhang, Broadway star Leslie Odom, Jr, Miguel, and Harry Styles all took the stage to perform alongside the models. Harry was particularly entertaining with his “Dad” dance moves! Of course, we also LOVED seeing the VS x Balmain collection come to life — this is the first time a luxury designer or brand has collaborated with Victoria’s Secret. You can buy that collection in VS stores and online starting on November 29!

Watch EXCLUSIVE video interviews with Alessandra, Adriana, Martha and Stella below!

And read more of our VS Fashion Show coverage of the best moments:

It’s Alessandra Ambrosio’s last show after 17 years!

Here’s how to get flat abs like a Victoria’s Secret model!

See Harry Styles and his amazing dance moves!

Who Is Jane Zhang? 5 Things to know about her.

See photos and get the details on the amazing VS x Balmain collection here!

Get the exact hair and makeup look of the Victoria’s Secret angels!

See Bella Hadid rock the runway at her second VS Fashion Show!

Why didn’t Gigi Hadid walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

HollywoodLifers, what was your best moment from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?