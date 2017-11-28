17 Years Of Alessandra Ambrosio Walking In The VS Fashion Show — See Pics

It’s the end of an era! Brazilian beauty Alessandra Ambrosio has walked in the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show for a total of SEVENTEEN TIMES. These are her sexiest catwalk looks!

Can you believe this angel earned her wings SEVENTEEN years ago? That’s right, Alessandra Ambrosio, 36, officially became a Victoria’s Secret model in 2000, and sustained an impeccable career with the world-famous lingerie brand for seventeen years. That’s almost two decades! But after tonight’s runway show in Shanghai, China, the Brazilian bombshell is hanging up her wings. The Nov. 28 event marks Alessandra’s final walk with Victoria’s Secret. We’re still not completely sure if she’s retiring from modeling all together — but we hope to still see her beautiful face in different campaigns!

HollywoodLife.com had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to speak to Alessandra about her whirlwind modeling career at such a pivotal time in her life. “I can’t even remember the feeling [of my first show],” she told us EXCLUSIVELY. “I think the first time you never forget, but at the same time, it’s very overwhelming and there’s a lot happening.” As such a catwalk veteran, we asked Alessandra if she had any advice for newer Angels, like Bella Hadid. “Don’t be nervous. Just concentrate on doing your job the best you can and enjoy it because it goes really fast.”

So, what does the future have in store for the brunette bombshell? For starters she plans to spend more time at home with her adorable children, Anya and Noah. If and when she does decide to start working again, it will be to propel her acting career. Did you hear about her role in Daddy’s Home 2? Yep, it’s true! Alessandra also has her own fashion/accessory/swimsuit line called Ale by Alessandra. We’ll definitely miss seeing Alessandra on the runway, but we wish her all the happiness in this new chapter.

HollywoodLifers, which of Alessandra’s Victoria’s Secret runway looks is your favorite? Let us know in the comment section!