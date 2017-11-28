25 Thoughts I Had While Watching The First Episode Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’… Again

I’m a huge fan of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, so I watched the first episode of the series again, nearly 13 years after it first premiered. And boy did I have some crazy thoughts while doing so!

Have you ever watched a show for several years and thought, “I wonder what it’d be like to watch the very first episode again”? Well, I had that exact thought the other day, after watching the Nov. 16 fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy. It’s been nearly 13 years since I first experienced the magic of the first episode, so I figured there was no better time than the present to revisit the pilot and share my thoughts along the way! Want to know how I felt about everything from Patrick Dempsey‘s butt to Meredith’s terrible wardrobe? Check it out below!

1. Patrick Dempsey has a great butt. Woof.

2. Dang, Ellen Pompeo looks SO young.

3. George was a pretty annoying character, right? At least, at first.

4. It’s a shame Alex wasn’t one of Bailey’s interns in the pilot. He’s always been great eye candy.

5. If I was forced to work a 48-hour shift, I’d spend most of it in an on-call room. Just saying…

6. I wonder what it feels like to get/give a rectal exam…

7. Burke is annoying. He shouldn’t be calling George a “pansy ass idiot”.

8. Katie Bryce faked an emergency just to get Meredith’s attention. I do the same thing when I want someone to bring me some food.

9. Even when Derek’s angry, he’s sexy.

10. I could have done without seeing Meredith vomit.

11. Suturing a banana is a total waste of a good snack.

12. If Derek had offered an incentive of, let’s say a free pizza, then I definitely would have been the one to save Katie’s life.

13. Meredith won’t tell Cristina if sex with Derek was “good,” but with his hot butt I can guess the answer…

14. I love how none of the doctors on the elevator with Derek got pissed at Meredith and Cristina for continually stopping it from moving. I would have flipped out.

15. George is enjoying a juice box. It’s been years since I had one of those.

16. There goes Burke getting angry again. Ugh.

17. What the heck are “wonder drugs”?

18. Was Alex really digitally inserted into this episode after it was initially filmed? And if so, how?

19. “It’s a beautiful night to save lives.” I miss Derek.

20. Did Izzie’s storyline just consist of waking Bailey up every five minutes?

21. Meredith’s pants are hideous. Who dressed her?

22. This final scene with Meredith and her mom is kind of corny.

23. Or maybe it’s the the music playing in the background.

24. Meredith is wearing converse sneakers, so we’ll forgive her for the ugly bell bottoms she was wearing while leaving the hospital.

25. I cant’ believe this episode premiered nearly 13 years ago…

HollywoodLifers, have YOU seen the very first episode of Grey’s Anatomy? Did your thoughts line up with mine? Tell me below!