When Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Getting Married? They Reveal Wedding Plans

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they’re engaged, fans are dying to know when the wedding will take place. Luckily, the couple gave us a little hint in their engagement announcement!

In their official statement announcing their engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave some scoop about their upcoming royal wedding — and it’s going down sooner then you’d think! “The wedding will take place in Spring 2018,” the statement, from Clarence House, read. “Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.” The couple also confirmed that Harry actually popped the question in London earlier this month, although the exact date of his proposal was not revealed. “Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family,” the statement concluded. “Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

It’s been suspected for months that an engagement for this happy couple, who started dating in summer 2016, would be coming soon. Rumors about a proposal were kicked into high gear in mid-November when it was announced that Meghan would be leaving her hit show, Suits, after the current season, sparking speculation that she’d be moving to London to settle down with her man. Although Harry confirmed his romance with Meghan in late 2016, she didn’t publicly discuss the relationship until September, when she gushed over the Prince of Wales in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“We’re two people who are really happy and in love,” she said. “We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

