‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Top 11 Perform To Avoid Elimination In Most Intense Week Yet

There are only 11 artists left on season 13 of ‘The Voice,’ and they perform live once again on the Nov. 27 episode. Follow along with everything that goes down in our live blog right here!

On this week’s episode of The Voice, the viewers had a hand in helping the artists decide what song to sing. Up first is Janice Freeman from Miley Cyrus‘ team, who is challenged with performing a rendition of “Shine.” As always, Janice delivers a powerful performance that has the coaches entranced. “It’s crazy because, like, I didn’t even really like that song that much until you sang it,” Adam Levine raves. “I think that’s…amazing. You’re able to transform my opinion of a song I know really well, you just are not normal!”

Up next, Blake Shelton’s artist, Red Marlow, sings iconic country song “The Dance” by Garth Brooks. Obviously, these are big shoes to fill, but it’s what the fans want, and Red totally delivers. It’s the first time he’s sung a true ballad on the show, and a great time to change things up. “Red, it’s singers like you that taught singers like me how powerful it is when you can silence a crowd,” Jennifer Hudson admits. Next, Team Jennifer’s Shi’Ann Jones is given the major task of performing Beyonce’s “Listen.” Of course, she nails it with her soulful and powerful voice, bringing all four coaches to their feet.

Adam Cunningham, from Team Adam, is up next with a rendition of “American Girl” by Tom Petty. Adam was in the bottom two last week, so he has a lot to prove with this performance, and it’s a song right in his wheelhouse to do it.

