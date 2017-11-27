‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan: Midge Is An ‘Upologetically Confident’ Woman

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is an absolute MUST see! Rachel Brosnahan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how exciting it is to be playing such an incredible woman on screen.

Rachel Brosnahan, 26, is the star of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and also a much needed fresh of breathe air on screen. We caught up with the woman behind Miriam “Midge” Maisel at the show’s New York City premiere at Village East Cinema on November 13, where she spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about how important the show is in today’s world. “It’s tight, it’s sharp, it’s funny as shit,” Rachel told us during our pink carpet interview. “It’s also one of the most unapologetically confident women that I’ve ever read, and certainly ever played. That feels radical and important in a way that it shouldn’t anymore, but has been something that I’ve grown a lot from and really enjoyed bringing to life.”

The breakout star of the most-watched pilot in Amazon history also shed light on how The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is helping change one of the biggest issues in Hollywood: inequality. “This is a show that is created, written, directed and produced by an extraordinary woman and an extraordinary man who loves extraordinary women about an extraordinary woman,” Rachel told HollywoodLife, referring to Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. “We need more women in positions of power and influence and I think this show represents that. We employ a lot of women both in front of and behind the camera and that’s exciting to me and I think it should be to everyone else.” We couldn’t agree more!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on Amazon starting November 29. However, you can head on over and watch the 1-hour pilot right now!

