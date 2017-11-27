Selena Gomez Hoping Justin Bieber Will Spend Christmas With Her & Her Family

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may not have spent Thanksgiving together, but there’s another upcoming holiday she wants to celebrate with him. A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Selena wants to spend Christmas with Justin.

Selena Gomez, 25, is back together with Justin Bieber, 23, and while it was too soon for the two of them to spend Thanksgiving together, a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told us she’s hoping he’ll be home for Christmas. “Selena is really hoping that Justin will spend Christmas with her and her family,” our source said. “The timing was not right for them to share Thanksgiving together, and Selena was a bit disappointed they were apart for the holiday. She missed him terribly over Thanksgiving, and Selena doesn’t want to spend another holiday apart.”

Selena are trying to take things slowly because it is important to her that her family approves of things. They want to do things the right way and they both want to be very respectful of their families,” the source went on to say. “Christmas is her favorite holiday of the year, and her family means everything to Selena . She feels it would be made more perfect if she could share the big day with both her family and Justin… the two most important things in her life. Selena feels the time in their relationship is right, they are happy, comfortably in love again, and she is really hoping that Christmas with Justin will happen.” We “They are trying to be extra cautious and careful with things this time around in their relationship. Both Justin andare trying to take things slowly because it is important to her that her family approves of things. They want to do things the right way and they both want to be very respectful of their families,” the source went on to say. “Christmas is her favorite holiday of the year, and her family means everything to. She feels it would be made more perfect if she could share the big day with both her family and Justin… the two most important things in her life.feels the time in their relationship is right, they are happy, comfortably in love again, and she is really hoping that Christmas with Justin will happen.” We reported earlier how Justin is now all about proving how much he’s changed and matured since they broke up. If Justin gets a chance to spend Christmas with Selena and her family, he’ll certainly have to be on his best behavior.

And it seems that Selena is head over heels for Justin. A source close to her told us how she’s “crazy in love” with the “Despacito” singer. Check out these pics of celebrity couples, including the newly reunited Selena and Justin, who had some rough breakups.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin will give Selena the best Christmas gift possible: his presence at her family’s Christmas celebrations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.