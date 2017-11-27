Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline: How They Met To The Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they’re engaged! As the world gets ready for another royal wedding, take a look back at how these two met and fell in love.

It’s hard to believe it, but Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, are getting married! The English prince and the American actress confirmed their engagement on Nov 27, giving fans and royalists everywhere a reason to shout in joy. It’s hard to imagine that this whirlwind romance is going to result in another royal wedding, but that’s how love works, right? In fact, these two have only been dating for over a year. While it hasn’t been confirmed when Harry met Megan (a sequel to When Harry Met Sally, perhaps?) these two supposedly were connected thanks to a socialite wife of one of Harry’s school friends, according to Daily Mail. Misha Nonoo, who split from husband Alexander Gilkes in Oct. 2016, went on vacation with Meghan in June 2016. A month later, Meghan was posting Instagram pics while sitting at the Royal Box in Wimbledon.

Meghan and Harry reportedly started dating in July of that year, but the romance rumors wouldn’t pick up until Oct. 2016. That month, Meghan shared a selfie on Instagram, wearing a bracelet supposedly given to her by Prince Harry, according to People. In an unusual move, Harry went public in Nov. 2016, confirming with an official statement that he and Meghan were dating. Mostly, he did it because he was upset with how the press had assaulted Meghan with “a wave of abuse and harassment,” full of “racial undertones” and “outright sexism.” Wow. The prince is really a knight in shining armor! No wonder these two fell hard for each other.

After Harry introduced her to all his family, Meghan spent a week in London with him in Dec. 2016, right before the holidays. The two went Christmas tree shopping together, but did their best to keep a low profile. The following January, Harry reportedly introduced Meghan to his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton and niece Prince Charlotte. In May 2017, they are photographed at their first public event together, a polo game. Meghan and Harry were spotted kissing together for the first time in public. How sweet!

Harry and Meghan make their first official public appearance when she joins him at the opening ceremonies of the 2017 Invictus Games in Sept. 2017. They are spotted cuddling during the closing ceremony, even sneaking in a kiss. Meghan spoke about her relationship for the first time in the Oct. 2017 issue of Vanity Fair, saying, “I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love.” Obviously – because they’re getting married!

Congratulations to Harry and Meghan! HollywoodLifers, are you excited that these two are going to tie the knot?