Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romantic Proposal On One Knee Revealed On TV Interview

Prince Harry discussed how he proposed to Meghan Markle and we can’t get over the ‘very romantic’ details about how he surprised her on a ‘cozy night’ at home!

Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 35, sat down for their first interview as an engaged couple, and gave us more detail about their proposal than we could’ve ever hoped for! The romantic moment occurred at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, where the couple will live together permanently. The special night was apparently a standard one, which made the proposal sound even more special. “It was just a cozy night,” Meghan told Mishal Husain in a BBC interview. “What were we doing? Trying to roast a chicken. And it was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.” Harry added an “of course” to confirm that he wouldn’t dare propose without kneeling.

When asked if it was an instant yes, Meghan revealed she actually couldn’t even let Harry finish asking! “As a matter of fact, I could barely let [Harry] finish proposing. I was like, ‘Can I say yes now?” Harry added onto the cute story. “She didn’t even let me finish. She was like, ‘Can I say yes? Can I say yes?’ Then there was hugs and I had the ring in my finger. And I was like, ‘Can I give you the ring?’ And she goes, ‘Oh yes! The ring!’ So no, it was a really nice moment. It was just the two of us and I think I managed to catch her by surprise as well.” We can’t get over how adorable these two are! See pictures from the couple’s engagement shoot here!

They also discussed their future together in the interview. Meghan confirmed she’s leaving acting to start this new chapter with Harry. While we’re upset we won’t see her on Suits anymore, we already saw that coming when it was announced earlier this month that she’d be leaving the show after its current season. Don’t worry — we’ll be able to see her on TV again when she walks down the aisle in Spring 2018!

