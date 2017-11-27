‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Will Reunite For 2018 MTV Series ‘Family Vacation’ — Who Is Coming Back?

‘The Jersey Shore’ is coming back after MTV announced on Nov. 27 that show would return with a 2018 family vacation series. Get all the sweet deets about the new installment here!

It looks like we’re all going to get more of the Jersey Shore‘s “GTL” lifestyle in the very near future. During the premiere episode of Floribama Shore on Nov. 27, it was announced that the cast of Jersey Shore will be getting together again for a a new series in 2018 called The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. So get ready for fist bumps, tanning sessions and — of course — “T-shirt Time.” MTV revealed the news in a super brief promo that had one of the ladies saying “We’re back bitches” with a placard announcing the show title and that the new series will be coming in 2018.

MTV has confirmed that the series will bring back Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. There should be a whole lot less boozing and partying now that the gang is older and Snooki and JWoww are both married mothers of two. Hey, maybe that’s the whole idea: The Jersey Shore — the next generation!

It’s surprising that the announcement happened on Floribama Shore, because the Jersey Shore reality TV stars are not onboard with this new reboot. We reported earlier how the cast of Floribama Shore was unfazed by the fact the Jersey Shore cast members were not so happy about this new MTV show. Gus Smyrnios, 22, EXCLUSIVELY told us, “We don’t have anything against them, you know?”

We were so pumped when it was announced Snooki, 29, and JWoww, 31, would both be returning for a Jersey Shore spinoff, and now that the gang's all back, we're even more excited for everyone to go DTS — "down the shore" — once more.

