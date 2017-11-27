NBA Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Gifts For Your Basketball-Obsessed Loved Ones

Tis the season for the NBA! Do you or your loved ones want to rep your team, while getting the most bang for your buck? Here’s your ultimate NBA shopping guide for the best deals and steals this holiday season!

It’s time to shop until you drop, and most importantly, SAVE! If you’re a lover of all things basketball, we’re about to make your holiday shopping a lot easier. Thanks to our friends over at the NBA, we’ve got the ultimate gift guide for the holiday season. Are you a fan of the unicorn, Porzingis? Do you “Defend The Land” behind LeBron James? Or, are you a throwback Shaq fan? — The NBA Store has got it all for a great price this Christmas! Click through our attached gallery to see all of the deals and steals this holiday season!

Gift Guide Items:

Adding to the epic NBA Store sales, is this year’s Christmas game lineup. There will be five exciting matchups on Christmas Day — which you can check out below!

Xmas Day Schedule:

76ers @ Knicks at 12pm ET on ESPN

at on Cavs @ Warriors at 3pm ET on ABC

at on Wizards @Celtics at 5:30pm ET on ABC

at on Rockets @ Thunder at 8pm ET on ABC

at on Timberwolves @ Lakers at 10:30pm ET on TNT

Click here for photos of the NBA’s latest campaign — This Is Why We Play.

HollywoodLifers, who do you have on Christmas Day?