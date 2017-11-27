Melania Trump Shows Off White House All Decked Out For Christmas: New Photos

It looks like Melania Trump has found a First Lady duty that she’s totally enthusiastic about, turning the East Wing into a winter wonderland! See her gigantic Christmas tree, 18k lights and more!

Despite a lackluster start to her First Lady duties, Melania Trump, 47, finally found her groove when decorating the White House for Christmas! This time, she stunned in a cream-colored gown; And, she decided not to wear a winter coat indoors, like she did when decorating the White House Christmas tree on Nov. 22. In a video from the reveal [below], Melania walks through her festive home, which is covered in white decor and bright lights. This year’s theme, “Time-Honored Traditions” was designed by Melania to pay respect to 200 years of holiday traditions at the White House. Click through our attached gallery to see the White House fully decorated for the holidays.

Melania put her own flare into this year’s holiday decorations with over 150 volunteers covering the White House with more than 18,000 lights. In the East Wing, visitors will see a tribute to our service members and their families with the Gold Star Family Tree, covered in patriotic ribbon. Visitors are encouraged to write their very own message to their loved ones who are on duty or abroad using digital tablets, provided by the White House.

The China Room honors the holiday traditions of dining and hospitality, according to the White House. The room is decorated to display a holiday family dinner with China from President Ronald Reagan. The Blue Room holds the official White House Christmas tree, which is decorated with glass ornaments to illustrate the seal of each State and territory. The Red Room holds holiday treats, which include peppermints, candy and cookies; While The State Dining Room displays a gingerbread house, which portrays the South facade of the White House and features Melania’s signature Christmas wreaths.

Lucky patrons will have the opportunity to see the holiday decor, up close and personal, as the White House will host more than 100 open houses and many receptions throughout the month of December. More than 25,000 visitors will walk the halls as part of public tours.

“The President, Barron, and I are very excited for our first Christmas in the White House,” the first lady said in an official statement [via The White House]. “As with many families across the country, holiday traditions are very important to us. I hope when visiting the People’s House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays. On behalf of my husband and Barron, I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and joyous holiday season.”

The decorations are up! @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season! pic.twitter.com/d6ZuyeFvrw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 27, 2017

