Meghan Markle’s White Coat & Green Dress: Engagement Outfit Is Already Sold Out

It’s the Kate Middleton-effect! Soon-to-be Royal Meghan Markle wore a gorgeous white coat and green dress on the day she was announced to the world as Harry’s fiancée, and people are already obsessed with her fashion.

Meghan Markle has caught the apple of Prince Harry‘s eye, and now, her style has caught the attention of the entire world. At a photo call for their engagement on November 27, Meghan STUNNED in a white, wool coat by Canadian label LINE. Don’t even try to get it, because their website COMPLETELY crashed after Meghan was spotted in the brand. The gorgeous wrap coat comes in white and rose, and costs $799 CAD. Under the coat, which she later revealed in a sit down interview, she wore a hunter green dress by P.A.R.O.S.H. She wore the fitted bow detail dress, which is currently sold out online. On her feet, Meghan wore the Aquazzura Matilde Crisscross Suede 105mm Pumps in Nude, which cost $695, but are currently on sale for $465 on Neiman Marcus.

To round out her classic style, Meghan wore yellow gold and opal earrings by Les Plaisirs de Birks, which costs $995. Meghan is already known for her impeccable style. Lately, she’s been dressing casually, yet classic. Sleek lines and neutral color-schemes have really showcased her style. You probably still remember the blue wrap dress by Issa that Kate Middleton wore at her engagement announcement — that sold out immediately as well. Looks like we have another royal’s style to watch and copy! See more photos of Meghan’s gorgeous outfit in the gallery attached.

