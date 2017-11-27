Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engaged: Palace Finally Confirms Exciting News

Caught! Prince Harry and Meghan are seen holding hands in public for the very first time while out together in London, England in December. Soon after it's reported that thanks to her new romance, Meghan was the most searched actress on Google in 2016.

Congrats are in order! Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, are finally engaged! See the official statement, made Nov. 27, here.

Cue the waterworks! Meghan Markle, 35, is on her way to becoming the princess of Wales! Prince Harry, 32, announced the news on Nov. 27 with the following statement: “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.His Royal Highness and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle’s parents.The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

The couple may be in a sweet state of bliss at the moment, but they didn’t get to this day without a bit of drama. Shortly after news of their relationship got out to the public, Meghan was bombarded with racist and hateful speech on Twitter bashing her and Prince Harry for being together. Ouch, that’s so cruel! Although the Suits actress is a fighter, cyberbullying could make anyone break down! And at one point we thought that hatred might have gotten to her so much, that she would call things off, but luckily Harry — the gentleman that he is — stepped in and issued a statement, blasting anyone that spoke terribly about his GF. It’s like we’re reading this in a modern day fairytale or something!

We couldn’t be more excited for the Harry and Meghan to start the next chapter of their life together. Congratulations!

