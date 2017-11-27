Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Finally Reveal Baby Plans: Do They Want Kids ASAP?

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry haven’t even been engaged for a month, but they’ve already shared they’re hoping to start a family together! Better yet, they want to have kids sooner rather than later.

Looks like we have more royal children to look forward to down the line! While Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, only got engaged earlier this month, with the rest of the world finding out on Nov. 27, the duo already have babies on the brain. For the most part though, they’re making sure to take things slow — first concentrating on their engagement and upcoming spring nuptials. Even still though, during their first interview as an engaged couple on Nov. 27, Harry couldn’t deny that they definitely want kids. Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

Speaking with the BBC’s Mishal Husain, Harry and Meghan gave a charming interview discussing the prince’s proposal, how they fell in love under the stars, and how Meghan’s officially giving up acting for her impending royal duties. But what really caught our eye was how the two reacted when Mishal asked them about having babies. She simply said, “Children?” which set off smiles on both of their faces. “Not currently, no,” Harry joked before taking a more serious tone. “No of course, you know, I think one step at a time,” he continued. “Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.” You hear that? In the NEAR future!

We’re not surprised the soon-to-be newlyweds are eager for children after they tie the knot. After all, Prince Harry is great with kids, and has been vocal about wanting a family of his own for years now. “I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young,” Harry revealed to ABC News back in 2012. “I’m waiting to find the right person. Someone who is willing to take on the job.” Clearly he’s found that in Meghan! Even as recently as April, Harry has reiterated that he’s ready for parenthood, as he told The Telegraph’s Mad World podcast, “I would love to have kids.” Aw!

During their sweet interview, Henry also gushed over Meghan, revealing he fell in love with her very quickly, and knew from the beginning they were meant to be. “All we want to do is carry out the right engagements, carry out our work and try to encourage others to see the world in the correct sense, rather than having a distorted view,” the prince explained. “So the fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was sort of confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned and everything was just perfect. This beautiful woman tripped and fell into my life and I tripped and fell into her life.”

He added, “I know that she’s really unbelievably good at the job part of it, as well, which is a huge relief to me because she’ll be able to deal with anything that comes with it. We’re a fantastic team, we know we are.” Hopefully one day they’ll be a fantastic parental team as well!

