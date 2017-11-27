Meghan Markle Confirms She’s Giving Up Acting To Commit To Prince Harry: ‘It’s A New Chapter’

Meghan Markle revealed she’s leaving acting to be with Prince Harry in their first interview as an engaged couple! Get the exciting details about their future together!

A royal wedding is just around the corner! Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 35, talked to Mishal Husain about their upcoming wedding in a TV interview on the BBC on Nov. 27. It was their first interview as an engaged couple and it was everything we’ve been waiting for, TBH. They revealed all the details about how the proposal went down, how they met, and what their next chapter together will look like. The biggest reveal of the interview, however, came when Meghan announced she’s quitting acting in order to be with Harry. “I don’t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as change,” she said about the new phase in her life. “It’s a new chapter. Keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show for seven years, so we’re very, very fortunate to be able to have that longevity on a series, and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker, I thought…I’ve ticked this box and I’ve been really proud of the work I’ve done there and now I’m moving on onto…work on a team with you [Harry].” That’s so sweet!

We aren’t completely shocked by the news that Meghan is leaving acting to start this new journey with Harry. The happy couple, who’ve been dating since summer 2016, sent engagement rumors into high gear earlier this month when it was announced that the actress would be leaving her show, Suits, after its current season. So we already knew she was at least taking a break from acting, but now we know it’s probably more of a permanent decision. See pictures from the couple’s engagement shoot here!

Harry also commented on how he feels about Meghan leaving acting to spend her life with him. “That sense of responsibility was essentially from day one, maybe a couple of months in, when I started realizing I knew I was in love with this girl and I hope she’s in love with me,” he said. “We still had to sit down and have some pretty frank conversations with her and say…what you’re letting yourself in for is a big deal, it’s not easy for anybody. But I know at the end of the day, she chooses me, I choose her, and therefore, whatever we have to tackle together or individually will always be us as a team. She’s capable of anything. Together, there’s a hell of a lot of stuff and work to get doing.”

The details about how Harry proposed were also incredibly adorable, as we all expected. “It was just a cozy night,” Meghan said about the proposal at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace where the couple will live together. “What were we doing? Trying to roast a chicken. And it was just an amazing surprise. So sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.” Harry chimed in and said, “of course” he knelt for the special moment. Meghan also noted that she didn’t let him finish proposing because she was so excited to say yes!

The couple met through mutual friends in a clear attempt to set them up. Harry didn’t actually know who Meghan was beforehand but was, “beautifully surprised” when he met her. Meghan also made sure to learn everything about her fiancée through him instead of the media. “Very early on, we knew we were going to commit to each other,” Meghan said. Can someone send the friend that set them up a gift basket or something for bringing this incredibly cute couple together?!

An official statement released earlier today stated that their wedding will take place in Spring 2018 so we only have to wait a few months to watch these two walk down the aisle! The proposal took place earlier this month in London, and close family members knew about the engagement before it was announced to the public. But even though they already knew about it, Prince William and Kate Middleton made sure to send congratulatory messages to the couple as soon as the news broke. “We are very excited for Harry and Meghan,” they said. “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.” Aww! Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip sent their own well wishes as well, as did Meghan’s parents.

