Meghan King Edmonds Pregnant: ‘RHOC’ Star Expecting Baby #2 — A Boy

Meghan King Edmonds & her husband Jim are expanding their family once again! The reality star announced her 2nd pregnancy on Nov. 27, and she was super open about her IVF experience.

Meghan King Edmonds, 33, and her husband Jim Edmonds, 47, have a bundle of joy on the way! The Real Housewives of Orange County revealed the exciting news via Instagram and her blog on Nov. 27, and even shared that she’s having a baby BOY! Meghan and Jim are already the proud parents of baby daughter Aspen, 1, while Jim has four other children via previous relationships. Most importantly though, the reality star opened up about her journey with IVF, as she’s now undergone the harrowing process twice. Click here to see gorgeous pics of celebs’ baby bumps.

“It was so hard for us to keep it a secret from everyone especially since we shared our entire IVF journey with Aspen on RHOC from the very beginning,” Meghan wrote on her blog in a post titled “Aspen is Going to be a Big Sister.” “We began the IVF process over the summer. We started from scratch because we really wanted to have a boy…and we only had two frozen female embryos.” Meghan also revealed that fans will get to see that she’s one-month pregnant on the RHOC reunion tonight, Nov. 27. She’s currently 10 weeks along in her pregnancy and “feeling every bit of it.” However, she pointed out that viewers won’t see “any of” her current pregnancy journey on RHOC. Instead, she’ll be sharing everything with fans on her site.

Getting super candid with her readers, Meghan revealed she and Jim knew for a long time that they wanted to expand their family. “When Aspen was only a few months old, Jimmy and I knew we wanted to add another baby to the mix. Yes, Aspen has half-siblings, but we wanted her to be able to share in the joy of waking up to a sibling every day of her life,” Meghan wrote. “Plus her half-siblings are completely enamored by Aspen and they LOVED the idea of expanding our family even more.” How sweet is that?

While the blonde beauty suffered tremendously while undergoing IVF the first time around, this time her body handled the process much better — and she made sure to live as healthily as she could. “If you remember from RHOC, during my first round of IVF I entered the worst depression of my life,” she recalled. “I felt like I handled this IVF much more in stride. I’m not sure if it’s because I knew what to expect or if maybe my body was used to the hormones, but it was easier.”

Meghan explained, “I ate super healthy, cut out most alcohol (next to impossible to do while filming), attended regular acupuncture sessions, and took daily walks. I also prayed, meditated, and read a lot. I didn’t even watch emotional or negative TV shows. I just felt at ease.” Congrats again, Meghan and Jim!

