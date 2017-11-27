Kylie Jenner: The 7 Times She Seemed To Be Telling Us She’s Expecting A Girl

Is Kylie Jenner trying to tell us something with several of her new posts?! Let’s take a look back at all the images that have fans convinced she’s hinting that she’s expecting a girl!

Every day, it seems there’s a new and incredible pregnancy rumor swirling around Kylie Jenner! One of the latest is that the 20-year-old and her man Travis Scott, 25, recently had a fight over continuing to keep their supposed pregnancy under wraps! Another suggests that she was offering fans a clue about her pregnancy with the some of her Thanksgiving treats! Seem like a stretch? Well, how about this — despite keeping an insanely low profile since pregnancy rumblings began she has not let up on the photos and one particular color just keeps making appearances!

On November, Kylie gifted her fans an extra-special post on Instagram. The image features the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s hand sporting a stunning multi-finger ring featuring decorative pink butterflies! The sparkling item perfectly matched her bright prink nails as well! Then on Nov. 21, the younger Jenner sister posed for a glamorous shoot featuring some furs! And of course she shared a pic of herself striking a luxurious pose with a pink fur! Noticing a common theme here?!

Is Kylie trying to subtly tell us she’s expecting a girl!? How about the images that surfaced on Nov. 12 at the reality star’s home! In them, her backyard is decorated for a party and the color pink is absolutely everywhere! Did she slyly host a baby shower?! We want answers! Head here to peruse all the evidence that Kylie and Travis could be expecting a baby girl soon!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is Kylie really teasing the sex of her reported forthcoming baby!? Tell us your thoughts and theories in the comments section below!