Kris Jenner Fuels Rumors She’s Expecting A Granddaughter By Buying Kylie Pink Christmas Decorations

Kris Jenner’s thinking pink for Christmas this year. Could buying Kylie pink ornaments on ‘KUWTK’ have anything to do with a potential granddaughter?

Don’t tease us like this, Kris Jenner! The Kardashian matriarch, 62, declared on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians ‘A Very Kardashian Holiday Special on November 26 that she was going to buy daughter Kylie Jenner, 20, something special while shopping for Christmas decorations. She picked out completely hot pink Christmas tree ornaments for Kylie’s Christmas tree (probably one of many) at her mega-mansion. Hot pink? Interesting choice, Kris. Could she be hinting that a Christmas miracle is on the way?

Let’s be honest; Kris Jenner doesn’t do anything unplanned. She knew exactly what kind of frenzy she was going to cause when she shopped for pink ornaments! The internet (us included) is convinced that Kylie’s pregnant, and she’s been hinting for a little bit now that it could be a girl. All-pink photoshoots? Check. Pink nail polish? Double check! And now, a pink Christmas? Yeah, it’s on.

To add fuel to the fire, Kris also casually told Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, that she’s going to buy Kylie a pink doll for Christmas. Okay, last time we checked, Kylie was a fully grown adult and probably was hoping for some designer jewelry instead of an American Girl doll. Is that for her future granddaughter, instead? Kris is the master of orchestrating publicity stunts, but it feels like she’s starting to lose her touch.

If she drops another not-so subtle hint, everyone’s just going to figure it out already. She already almost spilled the beans after posting a pic of cute pajamas that were for all of her grandchildren. Well, she has six grandkids, and there were nine pairs. One for Kim’s new baby — and one for Kylie and Khloe Kardashian, 33, who’s also reportedly pregnant? Nice going, mom!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kris is trying to hint that Kylie’s having a girl? Let us know!