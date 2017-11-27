Kelsea Ballerini Stuns With ‘White Christmas’ Performance At CMA Country Christmas 2017

Country music superstars were front and center at CMA Country Christmas 2017, including Kelsea Ballerini, who gave two incredible performances at the event.

Kelsea Ballerini is having the biggest year of her career, and she’s winding down 2017 with a performance at CMA Country Christmas, which aired Nov. 27. The 24-year-old actually took the stage twice during the broadcast. First, she helped host Reba McEntire open the show with a duet on the holiday classic, “Jingle Bells,” and later in the telecast, she sang a solo cover of the always-gorgeous “White Christmas” looking beautiful in a glowing blue light with falling snowflakes. As always, Kelsea looked stunning, this time rocking a red jumpsuit with matching red lipstick for the opening of the show and it definitely had us feeling in the holiday spirit! She completed her look by wearing her incredible blonde hair in loose waves, and had her A-plus smile on full display throughout the evening. Later in the night, she changed into a gorgeous white dress and pulled her hair back into a ponytail to sing her solo performance.

“I love that kind of music and those kind of voices,” Kelsea said, of performing “White Christmas.” “Classic music like that, it just has a spot in my heart. Obviously, you try to do you own take on it, your country take on it, but there’s also a classic sound to it, so you just try to do well.” Of course, singing with Reba is obviously a major opportunity for the rising country star, but it will actually be the second time this month they’ll have performed together — Reba joined Kelsea for a duet on her song, “Legends,” at the CMA Awards in early November. This was the country legend’s first year hosting the special (Jennifer Nettles has done it in its past seven years), and she definitely delivered!

CMA Country Christmas taped on Nov. 14 in Nashville, and also featured performances from stars like Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, and Trisha Yearwood, among others.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kelsea’s performances at CMA Country Christmas!?