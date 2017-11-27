Justin Bieber is literally steaming hot, as the singer was seen running shirtless from the heated outdoor baths at a Canadian ski resort. We’ve got the sexy video.

There’s nothing more relaxing than sitting in a steamy outdoor bath among the beautiful snow at a ski resort…until it’s time to get out and into the freezing cold! Justin Bieber, 23, has been enjoying a relaxing getaway to Whistler Mountain in British Columbia and after several days on the slopes wanted to soak his muscles. The singer headed to Scandinave Spa to hit up their outdoor baths and one lucky patron got an eyeful of the shirtless hottie from the window of his steam room on Nov. 26. Even though the spa’s website says robes can be rented for just $13, Justin was seen in just a pair of baggy black swim trunks. He was holding his arms tightly against his shirtless heavily tattooed chest to stay warm as he made a break for the indoors.

“When you’re in the steam room and look beside you and you’re next to Justin Bieber” a lucky patron wrote on their Snapchat video of the Biebs in his sprint from the outdoor bath. We know he loves to get naked on his vacations when relaxing in the water, but the spa isn’t clothing optional so he had to wear swim trunks darn it! The facility is nestled in the mountains of Whistler so Justin probably thought he was getting the perfect private getaway from the rest of the world. Sadly for him, everyone has smartphones these days so he couldn’t hit up the Scandinavian baths without someone getting it on video.

While his trip to the spa was intended to be undercover, he’s been high-profile in the ski town’s mountain village where he wore a giant fur coat with fluorescent green kicks and a matching baseball cap. He was pretty hard to miss and plenty of fans got pics of him enjoying his vacation with a crew of male pals. He was caught on tape shaking the hands of a fan who came up to introduce herself, even though he’s still staying with his no-selfies rule. The Biebs has even been sharing video of himself goofing around in a condo on 24-year-old friend Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s Instagram stories, in addition to showing off his snowboarding skills. Though girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, spent the Thanksgiving weekend with family in her native Texas, she had nothing to worry about when it came to Justin and other women. This was a guy’s trip only, and the singer was spotted leaving Whistler via helicopter on Nov. 27, so it looks like he’s already heading home to LA.

