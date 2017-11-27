Jennifer Lopez, 48, Wows In Sexy Unbuttoned Top & Mini Shorts For Hot New ‘Guess’ Ad

Timeless and ageless! Jennifer Lopez is the newest GUESS Girl, and she looks better than ever! See pics from her sultry campaign below!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, is the new face of the GUESS Jeans Spring 2018 campaign, the brand has announced in a press release. Jennifer jumped at the chance to be a part of the legendary brand: “When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new GUESS Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager. When I look back at early GUESS campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for GUESS’ Spring 2018 campaign.” We’re so happy for her!

Paul is the co-founder of GUESS and art directed J-Lo’s sexy shoot. It was shot by photographer Tatiana Gerusova and the campaign was influenced by “Jennifer’s aesthetic and personal style.” Paul said in a statement: “Jennifer Lopez is a GUESS Girl’s dream! She is an accomplished artist, she is iconic, and sensual.” He continued: “Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience. Her beauty and class shine through this campaign and I am so excited Jennifer accepted to be our new GUESS Girl and at the same time ‘Femme Fatale’ of Marciano.”

The images are hot, hot, hot, just like J-Lo! Everything she does is flawless, and this campaign is no different! Jennifer is wearing a GUESS crop top in her “Amor, Amor, Amor” music video! Spicy!

