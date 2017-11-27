Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Share Sweet Kisses At ‘The Voice’ After Thanksgiving Trip

Gwen Stefani can’t help but constantly show Blake Shelton some lovin’, even when he’s on set for ‘The Voice.’ A source close to the show’s production EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Blake and Gwen were kissing during the commercial breaks.

The couple that Instagrams together, stays together. Such is the case at least with love birds Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 41, who can’t keep their unending affection for each other off of any form of social media it seems. Gwen recently posted a picture of her and the “Sexiest Man Alive” at The Voice on her Instagram Story, and it’s so clear that she supports her beau 100 percent. In addition, a source close to The Voice‘s production EXCLUSIVELY told us that the two were spotted kissing during the commercial breaks. “During the later commercial breaks Gwen came to the stage to hangout with Blake and talk to him and Adam and also have small talk with Miley and Jen, but her main focus was clearly Blake,” our source said. “They took a few pictures together on their phones and made goofy faces and were laughing every time they were together. Right before the last performance of Chloe Kohanski, Gwen was out and Blake had his arm around Gwen the whole time and kissed her on the forehead a couple times and then kissed her on the lips as she went to the back before the show returned live.” Check out the full picture of Gwen supporting Blake at The Voice below.

Here’s some solid advice: Get yourself someone who can’t stop kissing you the way Blake can’t stop kissing Gwen. We reported earlier how Gwen and Blake engaged in some adorable PDA during their relaxing holiday getaway this Thanksgiving, a moment caught by Gwen on her Instagram. Along with the cute picture, Gwen provided the caption: “Thankful.”

Gwen not only gifted us all with cute pictures of her and Blake that are couple goals, she also brought the holiday spirit with her flawless rendition of “White Christmas” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Check out these sexy pics of Gwen wearing bra and underwear underneath some Blake-inspired camouflage.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake will propose to Gwen before 2017 comes to a close? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.