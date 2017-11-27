‘Floribama Shore’ To The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast: Why Are You So Mad Though?

The ‘Floribama Shore’ cast isn’t holding a grudge against the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast for being mad about their new show. Here’s what they told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

Floribama Shore is coming to a television near you starting Monday, November 27 at 10pm on MTV. However, when the cast of the Jersey Shore got wind that MTV had rebooted their franchise in a new location with an entirely new cast, they weren’t thrilled. We spoke to the Floribama Shore cast about all of those not-so-happy tweets from the Jersey Shore cast, and they told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that although they don’t have any hard feelings against the previous cast, they also don’t understand why they’re so upset about MTV rebooting the series.

“We don’t have anything against them, you know?” Gus Smyrnios, 22, told HollywoodLife. “We’re on the show, we don’t want people necessarily saying we’re trying to copy them or anything like that. We don’t have hard feelings towards the cast or nothing like that.” Kortni Gilson, 21, added, “I don’t think they should be mad. I mean, honestly? They’re giving us publicity and making us bigger.” Touché.

The Floribama Shore cast also debated whether or not the Jersey Shore cast will be watching when the show premieres. “Ultimately, they’re going to be the first ones to watch it, too,” Codi Butts, 25, said during an interview. “I mean, they probably won’t watch it because they have kids and stuff and are grown,” Kortni responded, skeptical. “No, they probably will. I promise you they will,” Gus chimed in. “They want to keep filming it, obviously they’re going to watch it. They’re not too grown for something like this.”

I’m 29, 2 kids, Married & can still funnel wine and do cartwheels on the dance floor. We aren’t dead Bundy https://t.co/uTmrJGJIjm — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) November 2, 2017

Well, guys, we’ll just have to wait and see which Jersey Shore cast member is live tweeting during the premiere! Our money is on Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

