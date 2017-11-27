Here Are The Best Cyber Monday 2017 Sales

It’s the one day of the year when you may look like you’re working, but you’re definitely shopping, and your boss probably is, too! Check out the best Cyber Monday 2017 deals here!

There are so many Cyber Monday deals this year. From Urban Outfitters to Sephora to Nordstrom, just about every store under the sun has sales and steals. We’ve rounded up over 80 amazing deals right here, so definitely check that out, but here are the biggest and best sales I’m shopping on Cyber Monday 2017. First up, Amazon.com. Amazon is already my everyday go-to for things like lightbulbs, toiletries, and dog food, but did you know they have designer fashion and beauty items as well? You can get amazing gifts for everyone on your list, starting at around $5. This year, they have an Instant Pot — you definitely are obsessed with this NINE in ONE item that can act as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer — everything is fast and easy with this baby. Originally $120, it’s now under $75!

Next up, Sephora. They are offering a new trial-size sample every hour. Use code CYBER. They have exclusive and limited edition products from brands like Urban Decay, GLAMGLOW, Kat Von D, GHD, Smashbox, STILA, and more. But my number one must have is the NARS NARSissist Wanted Eyeshadow Palette, which is a $199 value for only $59. ARE YOU KIDDING ME!? It contains 12 AMAZING shades — a mix of matte, satin and glitter — so you can create ANY look you want. This palette is first available for ONLY ONE DAY, exclusively at Sephora, today, Cyber Monday. Don’t delay, my beauties.

Target has 15 percent off everything. I scooped up matching plaid pajamas for my family, two lamps from their amazingly modern line Project 62, and a few rolls of holiday wrapping paper. Kohl’s has over 500 Cyber Monday specials. You can save $10 off your $50 purchase, PLUS save 20 percent off with the code BUYNOW20. WOAH. Nordstrom has an extra 20 percent off selected sale items, plus you can save up to 40 percent off designer clearance items — and scoop up brands like Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Prada, Balenciaga and many more for a steep discount. Nordstrom also has amazing beauty sales on brands like Bobbi Brown, and MAC. Plus, they are offering an 8-piece mystery gift with a $100 purchase, AND 10 free samples with ANY beauty or fragrance purchase!

HollywoodLifers, what sales are you shopping for Cyber Monday 2017?