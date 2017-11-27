Who Slayed Their Fall Bikini Best?: Kendall Jenner, Elizabeth Hurley, Emily Ratajkowski & More

Just because summer is over doesn’t mean bikini season has stopped. We’ve got Kendall Jenner and more sexy stars who have kept things hot as temps get cold.

It’s always bikini season somewhere! The Thanksgiving holiday meant for sunny getaways for many famous ladies, who broke out their best two-piece swimwear to showcase their beach bodies. The best holiday trip was for Hailey Baldwin‘s 21st birthday bash in the Bahamas where she broke out a navy bikini to smolder in sexy Instagram pics. Of course no tropical vacay would matter unless you had gorgeous pals to party with, so Bella Hadid, 21, and Kendall Jenner, 22, joined her on the trip and boy did they sizzle! The sexy threesome looked incredible as Victoria’s Secret model Bella stunned in a steamy black string bikini against the gorgeous aqua blue waters while Kenny rocked a white number.

The supermodels weren’t the only ones donning bikinis this November, as ageless wonder Elizabeth Hurley, 52, continues to defy father time by showing off her neverending supply of swimwear. She’s her own best spokesperson for Elizabeth Hurley Beach and has treated us to pics of her laying around the sand in a lavender paisley print bikini, as well as a sexy black one-piece. See celebs rocking their autumn bikini best in pics, here.

Model/actress Emily Ratajkowski, 26, seems to live in bikinis and other looks that show off as much flesh as possible. Ever since Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 23, she’s posted Instagram pics in a whopping nine different swimwear looks in four days, from racy leopard print string bikinis, sleeveless one pieces and even posed topless in just a pair of red thong bottoms. It seems like lucky Em is always on vacation and loves nothing more than to flaunt her body for her adoring followers.

HollywoodLifers, check out our gallery and tell us which gorgeous star rocked her Nov. 2017 bikini body the best!