BTS Shows Off Their Slick Moves Performing Mega-Hit ‘MIC Drop’ On ‘The Ellen Show’

BTS is red-hot! The K-pop sensations put their best (dance) feet forward for their daytime TV debut, getting ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ as lit as it’s ever been with a high-energy performance of ‘MIC Drop.’

BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) is always on fire, and their appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nov. 27 was no different. The guys danced in perfect coordination during their explosive performance of “MIC Drop” from their latest album Love Yourself: Her, and the studio full of screaming fans simply mirrored the mood around the world! Watch the video above.

This was the first time that BTS, who recently performed at the 2017 American Music Awards, performed “MIC Drop” on TV, and it’s safe to say that they killed it. Fans immediately took to the comments section to gush over BTS’ turn on the Ellen Show stage, and one person summed it up nicely: “I’m still wondering how the people in the front row are still breathing??” Others took note of the meme potential, and expressed their love for the performance and interview through GIFs and text posts. You can see all of the best reactions below!

The band also chatted with host Ellen DeGeneres, 59, about Friends, whether they’ve ever dated a member of their loving A.R.M.Y., and tons more. Be sure to catch the full interview once it airs later today!

