Black Widow Goes Blonde For ‘Avengers: Infinity War’: First Look At Her New ‘Do

Black Widow, is that you? In a new photo shoot for ‘Vanity Fair’, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is no longer a redhead!

We’re still waiting for that Black Widow solo movie, but in the meantime there is some exciting news for Scarlett Johansson‘s Avenger: she’s blonde! The first official look at Black Widow in Infinity War came via the cast’s recent photo shoot with Vanity Fair for their holiday issue. Black Widow is featured on one of four covers, kneeling down and ready for a fight in front of her partners, Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Until now, Black Widow has been a sultry dark-haired redhead — but it looks like she’ll be having more fun in Infinity War!

It was first revealed that Black Widow had gone blonde for Infinity War when the trailer premiered at D23 in July 2017. Of course, fans immediately began speculating what this could mean for Black Widow, and why such a drastic change was necessary. What seems to be the most obvious theory is that the Black Widow is living on the run, the cause of her supporting Captain America over Iron Man in Civil War. As fans of the comics know, one of Black Widow’s biggest enemies is General Ross — aka Thunderbolt Ross — and if she’s on his hit list then she definitely needs to be living life underground. No one knows how to pull off a life on the run like Black Widow, as she’s hailed as one of the “best spies” in the whole entire world. Being a spy + an Avenger = epic survival skills.

