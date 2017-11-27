‘Avengers 4’ Will Be A ‘Finale’, Confirms Marvel — But Which Avengers Will Die?

Uh oh, Marvel fans. Part two of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has been hailed as a ‘finale’ for our favorite superhero, but does that mean their fates are sealed?

Marvel President, Kevin Feige, has confirmed that Avengers: Infinity War, due out in 2019, will be what he’s calling a “finale.” The fourth film “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale,” Kevin told Vanity Fair inside their holiday issue. While he refused to share any plot details, characters, or basically anything at all about the upcoming films, we can’t help but muse what this means for our beloved Avengers. From Iron Man to Captain America, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Hulk and more, could this mean the fourth film will ultimately be their finale, too? Hmm.

Kevin further teased the end for some of the Avengers by adding, “There will be two distinct periods. Everything before ‘Avengers 4’ and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.” There has long been speculating that Robert Downey Jr. is ready to hang up his hat as Iron Man, which, if true, leaves room for him to make an exit. There has also been some speculation that Chris Evans is ready to say goodbye to Captain America, leaving Sebastian Stan‘s Winter Soldier to takeover the role — something that happens in the comics after (SPOILER ALERT) Captain America dies. However, this is all just pure speculation as no one knows what direction Kevin and Marvel plan to take with the films. Now, if only they would release the first trailer for Infinity War!

