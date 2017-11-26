‘Xscape’ Finale Recap: Kandi Finally Decides If She Will Stay With The Group

The episode opens with Xscape reflecting about their BET awards performance; their first time hitting the stage since they got back together. Tamika has some critiques from the group’s BET Awards performance, despite their thoughts that they killed it. Tamika tells Kandi that she was off beat; she tells LaTocha that her mic was too loud; and she actually gave Tiny praise. now the group is getting ready for their Essence festival performance, where Tamika is set on them working out all of their kinks.

And, the issue of Kandi staying with the group full time is still up in the air. She’s been going back and forth deciding if she wants to commit herself to the group after their tumultuous split. Not to mention, she’s had a ton of success since leaving Xscape, penning Grammy winning hits. As you may know, she’s won two Grammys — Best R&B Song [2000] for “No Scrubs” and Best R&B Song [2000] “Bills Bills Bills”. But, Kandi needs to hash some things out with the Scott sisters before she can move forward.

Later on, Tiny confides in Kandi about her divorce with T.I. As you may know, Tiny filed for divorce back in Dec. 2016. However, she never gave a full explanation on why she decided to end things. She explains to Kandi that she decided to end things because if she couldn’t have all of him, then she didn’t want any of him. Tiny reveals that T.I. was throwing lingerie parties and doing his own thing, other than supporting her. He even missed Xscape’s BET performance. Tiny also admits that Xscape’s reunion is important to her because she doesn’t only want to be known as just T.I.’s wife.

Then, Michael Mauldin, Xscape’s former manager, shows up; He is Jermaine Dupri’s father. LaTocha especially has a tumultious relationship with Michael. She explains how, back in the day, when she decided to go solo, Michael abandoned her with no album and no reason why. And, Michael now works for Live Nation and wants to work with Xscape. But, LaTocha isn’t budging. She says his apology turned out to be a sales pitch.

The entire episode is leading up to their big Detroit performance, which marks their first-ever 1-hour-long headlining show. The group is so excited, but their moods shift when they get to the venue, and it’s a small lounge. To make matters worse, their sound check was a complete fail. So, when they got on stage, their earpieces weren’t working properly.

There’s a ton of pressure on this show because it’s the show that Kandi will finally make her decision if she will stay with the group permanently. As you amy know, when the group split up 20 years ago, Tamika went around saying that they split because Kandi was sleeping with Jermaine AND his father. So, Kandi cut her off after that. But, when the girls met up for a private meeting with just the two of them, they really hashed things out.

Next, it was time for the girls to hit the stage in Detroit! And, T.I. showed up with their kids to surprise Tiny with a bouquet of roses. In the end, the girls nailed their Detroit show. And, LaTocha shocked everyone, including the group, when she pulled Kandi over to publicly apologize to her for their past. She said she had to right the wrong. The girls all cried on stage and explained how much progress they made after their reunion.

The finale ended with the following message: Kandi has joined the women of Xscape for The Great Xscape Tour visiting 28 cities nationwide. Tiny LaTocha and Tamika have decide to record new music together. Kandi has decided not to join them.

